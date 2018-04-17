ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky bank executive accused of defrauding a bank of more than a million dollars has been sentenced to upward of four years in federal prison.

The Independent reports Martin Ross was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in December.

The former senior vice president at Town Square Bank was accused of inventing fake customers and processing loans to accompanying fake accounts.

Records show that Ross was also accused of creating detailed identities for the fake accounts that included several things such as fictitious tax returns and credit reports.

Ross is required to pay back the money owed and will have to undergo a period of supervised release similar to probation when he completes the sentence.

Ross’ attorney, David Mussetter, says Ross deeply regrets his actions and accepts full responsibility.

