MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A former coach in the Bandon School District has pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge.

Court records show 32-year-old Sean Haga pleaded guilty Monday to sexual exploitation of a minor. He faces at least 15 years in prison at his July sentencing in Medford.

The investigation began two years ago when an online user shared pornography with an undercover FBI officer. Agents obtained a search warrant after identifying the owner of the online user ID and his location.

Haga coached track and basketball in the Bandon School District and worked as an educational assistant in the computer lab.