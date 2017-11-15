Share story

By
The Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — A lawyer for the former Hawaii private school band director who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor says his client denies all allegations against him.

Hawaii News Now reports that 61-year-old Peter Rucci appeared in court on Wednesday and is expected to plead not guilty to all nine sexual-assault counts at his upcoming arraignment.

An indictment states that the alleged victim was between the ages of 14 and 16 and the assaults happened in June — before he became the band director at Damien Memorial School.

Rucci’s lawyer Victor Bakke says his client hasn’t received any information about the allegations.

Rucci was released from jail this past weekend after posting $150,000 bail.

Information from: KGMB-TV, http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/

