STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former New York City attorney charged with robbing a Connecticut bank has pleaded guilty.
The Stamford Advocate reports that 48-year-old Meighan McSherry pleaded guilty last week under the Alford doctrine to second-degree robbery and second-degree larceny in the robbery of the Greenwich bank in August 2016. That means she disputes some evidence, but recognizes there is enough to convict.
She got a six-year suspended sentence and four years’ probation.
She still faces charges of trying to rob a New York City bank.
Prosecutors say in the Connecticut case she passed a note to a teller demanding money and claiming to have a weapon. She got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Her lawyer says her client was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and does not remember the robbery.
___
Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com