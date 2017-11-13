BOSTON (AP) — A former Army reservist has pleaded guilty to stealing guns from an Army Reserve facility in Massachusetts, escaping from a Rhode Island prison and trying to rob two banks.
James Morales pleaded guilty Monday to a slew of charges, including theft of government property and attempted bank robbery.
Authorities say Morales stole six machine guns and 10 handguns from an Army Reserve center Worcester (WUS’-tur) in November 2015. Morales was captured in New York days later.
Prosecutors say Morales escaped from prison in December 2016 by climbing a basketball hoop, jumping onto a roof and going through a barbed wire fence. Morales was recaptured days later after trying to rob two banks.
Morales is scheduled to be sentenced in February. His public defender hasn’t returned an email seeking comment.