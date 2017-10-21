LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former Little Rock police officer has been ordered to pay more than $382,000 in attorney’s fees and costs to the mother of a 15-year-old boy he fatally shot.
Attorney Austin Porter Jr. told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday that Josh Hastings is to pay Sylvia Perkins, who is the mother of Bobby Moore III. Hastings fatally shot Moore in 2012 while investigating car break-ins.
Hastings was found liable in April for the shooting and ordered to pay $415,000 to Perkins.
Hastings was fired for violating department rules during the shooting. He was charged with manslaughter, but two trials ended in hung juries and the charge was dropped.
Most Read Stories
- Give to panhandlers or don’t? Some towns try cracking down
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch watches Raiders game from the stands, rides BART train after being ejected
- Seattle startup co-founder Matt Bencke was ‘a force of nature’ | Obituary
- A chilly La Niña winter likely in Pacific Northwest, but don’t fret about drenching of last year
- Check out this new drone footage of the Bertha-dug Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
Perkins said he’s also appealing to reinstate the city and Police Chief Stuart Thomas in the civil lawsuit after they were dismissed before the case went to trial.
___
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com