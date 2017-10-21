LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former Little Rock police officer has been ordered to pay more than $382,000 in attorney’s fees and costs to the mother of a 15-year-old boy he fatally shot.

Attorney Austin Porter Jr. told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday that Josh Hastings is to pay Sylvia Perkins, who is the mother of Bobby Moore III. Hastings fatally shot Moore in 2012 while investigating car break-ins.

Hastings was found liable in April for the shooting and ordered to pay $415,000 to Perkins.

Hastings was fired for violating department rules during the shooting. He was charged with manslaughter, but two trials ended in hung juries and the charge was dropped.

Perkins said he’s also appealing to reinstate the city and Police Chief Stuart Thomas in the civil lawsuit after they were dismissed before the case went to trial.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com