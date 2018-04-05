BATESVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas juvenile detention officer has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his use of pepper spray on a 15-year-old detainee.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland says 43-year-old Jason Benton pleaded guilty Wednesday to deprivation of rights and falsifying a report about the attack.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Benton was a guard at the White River Juvenile Detention Center in Batesville. His case is part of an investigation of abuse by guards and supervisors at the lockup.

Benton is the third former guard from the facility to plead guilty to charges stemming from assaults on detainees. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for deprivation of rights and up to 20 years with $250,000 for falsifying a report.

