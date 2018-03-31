DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama minister is accused of sexually abusing children.
News outlets report 28-year-old William Wesley Williamson was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of sex abuse of a child younger than 12 years old. Records say he was released from jail in Houston County after posting bonds totaling $90,000.
Williamson served as a pastor to children at Mount Gilead Baptist Church. Senior pastor Bradley Rushing says Williamson is no longer affiliated with the church.
WTVY-TV reports attorneys Thomas Smith and Shaun McGhee represent Williamson. Smith says Williamson did not commit a crime and is “charged on the slimmest and most vague allegations I’ve ever seen.” He says Williamson is married and has seven children.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Autopsy disputes police account of fatal Sacramento shooting VIEW
- Young people run from Trump in new AP-NORC poll
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- How Trump got to 'yes' on the biggest purge of Russian spies in U.S. history
- Trump loses a trusted aide, White House anxiety lingers
County Sheriff Donald Valenza declined to comment because the investigation is not complete.