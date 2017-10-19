Share story

By
The Associated Press

EWING, N.J. (AP) — Authorities are seeking two suspects after a Ewing man was gunned down outside his home.

The prosecutor’s office says 23-year-old Devon Green and a friend were sitting outside in the carport area of Green’s home when two males came up the driveway and opened fire early Thursday morning.

Green was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

No one else was injured.

