SCOTLAND, Conn. (AP) — Residents of the rural Connecticut town of Scotland are becoming Lords and Ladies in Scotland.
Highland Titles said Tuesday it’s gifting all 1,694 residents 1 square foot of land on its nature reserve in Glencoe Wood, Scotland. They’ll also get a courtesy title of Lord or Lady of Glencoe, along with instructions on how to visit their plot and other documents.
The Scottish land preservation company sells forest land ranging from a square foot to 1,000 square feet so they can’t be developed.
Scotland First Selectman Dan Syme says the eastern Connecticut town was settled by a Scotsman named Isaac Magoon in 1700 and continues to celebrate that heritage by hosting a Highland Festival each year.
Highland Titles says residents have to call Town Hall to claim their free plot.