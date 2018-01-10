CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s largest utility has completed the sale of its power-generating plants.

Eversource has sold its three large fossil generation facilities and two combustion turbines to Granite Shore Power LLC. The large plants include the Newington and Schiller stations and Bow Station in Merrimack.

The company’s nine hydroelectric facilities have been acquired by Hull Street Energy, LLC and affiliates, based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Eversource is joining other utilities in purchasing power on the competitive regional wholesale energy market. It anticipates savings for customers; its rates won’t include ongoing costs of owning an operating the plants.