CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Eversource is asking a New Hampshire panel to reconsider its rejection of the Northern Pass transmission line proposal.

The filing on Friday includes additional information following the formal, written denial of the state’s Site Evaluation Committee.

The panel is due to discuss the utility’s appeal on May 24.

Eversource New Hampshire President Bill Quinlan said the documents present a solution that “fully addresses” the site panel’s concerns. If the panel doesn’t want to re-open the case, then Eversource could appeal to the state Supreme Court.

The Northern Pass proposal calls for a 192-mile transmission line to bring 1,090 megawatts of hydropower from Canada to New England.