MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) — The Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville says the neighboring waterpark hasn’t been keeping up with monthly payments it owes the museum, which has sued to collect and to compel the waterpark to make future payments.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday both entities were started by Evergreen International Airlines’ late founder Delford Smith and are now owned by companies controlled by businessman Steve Down.

They’re separate organizations but the aviation museum is nonprofit while the Wings & Waves Waterpark is for-profit.

In its lawsuit, the museum says last year the waterpark delayed payments and has paid only $11,000 of the $70,000 it owes for April.

Waterpark spokesman John Neubauer acknowledged the failure to make the April payment, saying it was instead undertaking deferred maintenance left undone by management that needed to be complete to keep the park open for spring break.

