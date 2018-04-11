MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) — The Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville says the neighboring waterpark hasn’t been keeping up with monthly payments it owes the museum, which has sued to collect and to compel the waterpark to make future payments.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday both entities were started by Evergreen International Airlines’ late founder Delford Smith and are now owned by companies controlled by businessman Steve Down.
They’re separate organizations but the aviation museum is nonprofit while the Wings & Waves Waterpark is for-profit.
In its lawsuit, the museum says last year the waterpark delayed payments and has paid only $11,000 of the $70,000 it owes for April.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Gun in glove compartment violated concealed carry law
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
- Free-range parenting laws letting kids roam could catch on VIEW
- Vehicle fell into swollen California river in region where family went missing
Waterpark spokesman John Neubauer acknowledged the failure to make the April payment, saying it was instead undertaking deferred maintenance left undone by management that needed to be complete to keep the park open for spring break.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com