OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A series of events to honor Nebraska veterans who died are being planned in early June.

The events are designed to offer families the opportunity to honor the memory of their loved ones who died in the military.

Jim Meier with the Nebraska Chapter of Honor and Remember says he hopes Nebraskans will help pay tribute to fallen veterans.

The events will take place from June 5 to June 9 and culminate with a tribute to fallen heroes at the Omaha Stormchasers game on June 9.

Nebraska will host part of a 6,000-mile cross country run that starts in California and finishes in Virginia 121 days later.