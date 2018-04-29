OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A series of events to honor Nebraska veterans who died are being planned in early June.
The events are designed to offer families the opportunity to honor the memory of their loved ones who died in the military.
Jim Meier with the Nebraska Chapter of Honor and Remember says he hopes Nebraskans will help pay tribute to fallen veterans.
The events will take place from June 5 to June 9 and culminate with a tribute to fallen heroes at the Omaha Stormchasers game on June 9.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Missing Oregon trucker emerges from wilderness after 4 days
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Golden State Killer taunted, flaunted power during his reign
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
Nebraska will host part of a 6,000-mile cross country run that starts in California and finishes in Virginia 121 days later.