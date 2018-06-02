CHICAGO (AP) — The parents of a Chicago girl who was fatally shot after returning from President Barack Obama’s inauguration plan to celebrate her life during what would have been her 21st birthday.
The event in honor of Hadiya Pendleton is being held Saturday at a park on the city’s South Side that was named for her two years ago.
Cleopatra and Nathaniel Pendleton say the event will feature speeches from city officials, activists and people who have lost loved ones to gun violence.
The 15-year-old became a national symbol of gun violence in Chicago when she was shot and killed in 2013 while sitting in a park with friends. The trial for two men charged in her death is scheduled to begin this summer.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- 'Pretty reckless,' says advocate of first steps underway to drill for oil in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge VIEW