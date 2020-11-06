Leaders around the world cautiously watched Joe Biden strengthen his path to the White House on Friday after taking the lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania — two states that are critical for any chance of President Donald Trump winning a second term.

But Trump’s unsubstantiated attacks on the vote count continued to overshadow the election. Officials and newspapers around the world lamented the polarization and dysfunction in the world’s oldest democracy.

Amid the unease, though, some commentators also marveled at the strength and transparency of the U.S. election system and efforts to count every vote — even as coronavirus cases spike.

With Trump vowing to fight the results possibly all the way to the Supreme Court, many world leaders chose to keep their distance from the fray. Comments were cautious and nuanced.

And some, like Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, were indirect but clear in their meaning. After Biden pulled ahead in Pennsylvania, Sturgeon tweeted: “The world can be a dark place at times just now — but today we are seeing a wee break in the clouds.”

Election 2020 Get the latest local and national results

Former Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen did not hold back, writing on Twitter: “Congratulations President-elect @JoeBiden.”

Advertising

But few government officials appeared ready to congratulate a presumptive winner — nervous over Trump’s pledge to challenge some state results in court. There was also the lingering sting from the drawn-out battle to decide the U.S. election in 2000 when some messages of congratulation were sent, rescinded and eventually sent again.

Andrea van Vugt, who served as foreign policy adviser to Canada’s previous prime minister, Stephen Harper, said she hoped Canadian leaders would not make a phone call “until there is a concession.”

“This was a highly unusual election for a variety of complicated reasons,” Van Vugt said. “Shining a light on the process and sanitizing the result is a good thing and necessary for the country to move on.”

The disruptions in normal protocols were another blow to the global image of America and the potential damage to its flawed but nevertheless admired model of democracy. The country’s retreat into nationalism and break from global institutions and norms under Trump will also not be soon forgotten in many capitals and could saddle Biden with the task of rebuilding trust.

In Germany, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas criticized Trump’s reluctance to accept the election results and said the United States is not a “one-man show.”

“Anyone who continues to pour oil on the fire in a situation like this is acting irresponsibly,” he said in an interview with Germany’s Funke media group. “Decent losers are more important for the functioning of a democracy than radiant winners.”

Advertising

Even Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro — sometimes called the “Trump of the tropics” for his similar style — said Trump “is not the most important person in the world” and called for “humility” as the U.S. election count neared an end.

Norbert Röttgen, chairman of the German parliament’s foreign affairs committee, said on Twitter that “Trump is disregarding the foundations of democracy with his behavior.” He added: “Should he lose, he will not remain in the White House, but he also will not accept defeat. He cares about public opinion — he is ready to poison everything for that.”

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, among Trump’s closest friends, expressed concern over the wider fallout of U.S. “turmoil and confusion because of the election.”

“A minus for its allies and like-minded countries,” Abe said in an interview with the Yukan Fuji newspaper.

Donald Tusk, a former European Council president and Polish prime minister, compared Trump with the leader of Poland’s right-wing ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, because they “behave like the most bad-tempered brats in a sandbox.”

“Conflict, unjustified aggression, is their element,” Tusk told Polish broadcaster TVN24, adding that “this is characteristic of the rules of the radical right.”

Advertising

News outlets abroad were similarly alarmed. Britain’s Economist weekly said Trump’s “populism will live on in America.” Even if a Biden administration were to restore alliances, it said, “everyone will know that it could all revert again in 2024.”

With Biden holding leads in four states that are still counting ballots, including critical Pennsylvania, former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi wrote on Twitter that Biden “will be a great President of the United States.”

“He is a wise and balanced person: he knows how to lead the strongest nation in the world in these difficult times,” Renzi added. “Good job, dear Joe: in a few hours we will finally be able to call you Mr. President.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has frequently clashed with Trump in the past, reiterated his support for Biden on Friday.

“Clearly I’m rooting for Joe Biden because I’m hoping that the next President of the USA is somebody who’s not obsessed by hate-filled policies,” Khan told BBC Radio London.

“It’s not a game, it’s a democracy,” Khan said, adding that Trump should do his best “not to undermine the democratic process.”

Sponsored

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu broke his government’s silence on the election cliffhanger, saying the country’s relations with the United States are “above politics” and that NATO-ally Turkey has “worked with Democrats and Republicans.” But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has developed a close personal relationship with Trump, could face a testier relationship with Biden, who has called Erdogan an “autocrat.”

In a statement Thursday evening at the White House, Trump again claimed without proof that he had been cheated, and he leveled unsubstantiated allegations of widespread vote-rigging — remarks that threatened to further undermine the credibility of U.S. democratic practices. His campaign has announced legal challenges to determine which votes will count. On Friday, Trump tweeted more baseless claims of electoral fraud and repeated his incorrect claim that he had won.

Newspapers in Britain took aim at Trump’s disinformation, with the Daily Mail writing: “White House shoot-out: Now Trump gets dirty,” while the Daily Mirror’s front page read: “America ripped apart as Trump fans the flames.” The i newspaper put it simply: “President in meltdown.”

The left-leaning Guardian reflected in an editorial on the “deep weaknesses” in American democracy and called the electoral college system “an abuse that is ripe for the scrapheap.” And it painted a bleak picture ahead, suggesting that the possibility of a Democratic-controlled White House and a Republican-majority Senate spelled more gridlock and acrimony.

In Germany, Donald Trump Jr.’s call on Twitter for a “total war” over the election struck with particular resonance. Bild, the country’s biggest tabloid, said the “words brought back memories of the infamous speech by Hitler’s propaganda minister Josef Goebbels” when he called for “total war” as Germany lost the upper hand in World War II.

“It is as if the United States of America today is made up of two entirely different countries,” the front-page Vox Populi column said in Japan’s Asahi Shimbun. “And the whole world, including Japan, is on pins and needles until it becomes clear which of these two Americas has won the 2020 contest.”

Advertising

That was a sentiment echoed in Russia, where the pro-Kremlin Nezavisimaya Gazeta said the election’s “aftereffect in a split society and U.S. politics will be felt for a long time.” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late Thursday that “the obvious flaws of the American electoral system have taken their toll.”

In the Middle East, people in different countries created entertaining memes and videos about the election, forwarded en masse to their contacts on WhatsApp. Various iterations of the same meme circulated: Arab men standing around cracking sunflower seeds in an image overlaid with the text, “Arabs following the U.S. election drama knowing whoever gets elected is gonna bomb their region anyway.”

A leader of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, Yossi Dagan, said Friday that a Biden victory does not necessarily mean the end of efforts to annex the communities into Israel proper. Biden strongly opposed the annexation plan and is expected to take a much dimmer view than Trump of any expansion of the settlements.

Dagan said he expects Biden to be too preoccupied with the U.S. coronavirus crisis to pay much attention to the settlements, but he added that Israel must present a strong front to the new administration.

China’s government, which has largely remained silent about the election in recent days, struck a conciliatory note. Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said he hoped the next U.S. administration would work with China on issues of mutual interest.

“Despite disagreements between the two countries, there are broad common interests and space for cooperation. Sustaining and moving forward a healthy and stable China-U. S. relationship is in line with the fundamental interests of the two peoples,” Le told reporters during an appearance at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Beijing. “We hope the new American administration will meet the Chinese side halfway to focus on cooperation and manage differences.”

Advertising

The remarks from Le, a Foreign Ministry official who has been an increasingly prominent Chinese voice on relations with the United States, were characterized by some Chinese state media as an olive branch to Washington.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam told a news conference that she hoped the United States could “come back to normalcy,” and she repeated criticism of Washington for “interfering” in Hong Kong and China’s affairs. Lam is among officials under U.S. sanctions for eroding the rights of Hong Kong people.

And while some around the world poked fun at the slow-moving U.S. vote count, others appreciated the strength of the system. “We can all joke about how painfully long America is taking to count its votes. But it also underlines that every vote actually counts in their system,” said Nidhi Razdan, a journalist in India.

American media also drew praise in India from commentators for calling out Trump’s falsehoods about the election being stolen from him. “A media with a spine telling truth to power! Salute!” said journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.

— — –

Denyer reported from Tokyo, Hassan from London, Khurshudyan from Moscow and Noack from Berlin. The Washington Post’s Gerry Shih in Taipei, Niha Masih in New Delhi, Loveday Morris in Berlin, Akiko Kashiwagi in Tokyo, Amar Nadhir in Washington, Sarah Dadouch in Beirut, Steve Hendrix in Jerusalem, Michael Birnbaum in Riga, Latvia, Kareem Fahim in Istanbul and Shibani Mahtani and David Crawshaw in Hong Kong contributed to this report.