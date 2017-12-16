EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Officials at Evansville’s zoo are working on plans to add an aviary that would feature small parakeets native to Australia.

Plans call for the aviary at the Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden to cover about 1,500 square feet and have stainless steel mesh netting. Zoo director Erik Beck says the netting will allow in rain and natural light for the birds known as budgies.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports the local visitors bureau board is recommending a $250,000 grant toward the zoo project. The zoo says it has already raised about $180,000 in donations toward the estimated $500,000 cost of building the aviary.

Beck says he hopes the aviary can be built next year.

