EVANSVILLE, Wyo. (AP) — The town council of the central Wyoming town of Evansville has voted unanimously to fire its police chief.
KTWO-AM reports that the Evansville Town Council took the action against Police Chief Tom Laughrey on Monday.
After the vote, Mayor Phil Hinds said the termination was a personnel matter and he couldn’t discuss why Laughrey was fired.
Hinds did say there would be no civil or criminal action taken about Laughrey.
Laughrey was not at the meeting and wasn’t available for comment.
Hinds says a search will begin immediately to pick a successor to lead the department, which has less than 10 employees.
Information from: KTWO-AM, http://www.k2radio.com/