EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police in southwestern Indiana say a gunman who fired about a dozen shots at officers was hospitalized under guard and faces a preliminary murder charge in the shooting death of a man during the attack.

Evansville Police Sgt. Jason Cullum says officers responding Friday night to reported gunfire in a neighborhood saw 51-year-old Barry Freeman standing in a driveway with a rifle and that he opened fire on them.

Cullum says Freeman ran away and fired more times until he was shot by an officer. Cullum didn’t release Freeman’s condition Saturday but said it appeared the slain man came outside to see what was happening and was randomly targeted. No police officers were wounded.

The Vanderburgh County coroner identified the man killed as 59-year-old Jeffrey Kempf of Evansville.