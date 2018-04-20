EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A medical campus under construction in downtown Evansville has a new name after officials dumped its tongue-twisting original name.

The campus was initially known as the Multi-Institutional Academic Health Science & Research Center, but the project’s partners realized that was too wordy.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports the campus will now be known as the Evansville Center for Health Sciences.

The four-story center is scheduled for an Aug. 9 ribbon-cutting ceremony in the city that’s about 170 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

About 500 students in various medical programs from Indiana University, the University of Southern Indiana and the University of Evansville are expected to initially attend fall classes at the Evansville campus.

The center will offer medical programs, including dental, and include classrooms, labs, work stations and administrative offices.

