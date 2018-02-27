EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Evanston police are investigating the weekend death of a Northwestern University student who was from North Carolina.
Dean of Students Todd Adams said in a statement Monday that 20-year-old Kenzie Krogh died over the weekend and police are investigating.
WGN-TV reports police don’t suspect foul play. School officials tell the station the junior from Durham, North Carolina, died Sunday.
The cause of Krogh’s death isn’t known and it wasn’t clear if she died on campus or where her body was found.
Krogh was a student in Northwestern’s School of Education and Social Policy.
Adams says she was involved in a campus organizations “from Greek life to club sports, and worked closely with the Kellogg School of Management,” including serving as a teaching assistant for a course taught by Kellogg faculty.
___
Information from: WGN-TV, http://wgntv.com/