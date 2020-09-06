Firefighters made significant progress on the Evans Creek Fire in Central Washington on Saturday, bringing containment to 40%.

The fire is 75,817 acres, or 118 square miles. It started Monday afternoon and is burning between Naches and Ellensburg.

Fire crews have been preparing for several days for high winds forecast Sunday night, and will hold and improve control lines around the fire today, according to a morning update from the fire incident command team. Winds are expected to test established fire lines.

Most of the southern portion of the fire around North Wenas Road is now secured, officials said.

A wind advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Labor Day for the Kittitas and Yakima valleys, with northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph in the forecast and gusts up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service. A red flag fire warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for much of the region.

Nearly 1,000 personnel are on the ground Sunday, with 20 hand crews, 127 engines, 13 bulldozers, two skidgines, 21 water tenders, six helicopters and two airplanes.

Evacuation notices are unchanged. For updates, check the Yakima Valley Emergency Management and Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages.

More information will be released during virtual community meeting at 5 p.m. Sunday on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1447067615500833/ (Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team page).

Concerns

Crews are battling a double-edge sword in containing the blaze that’s blackened ridges towering over Naches, the Wenas Valley and ridges south of Ellensburg.

They’ve carved lines to keep the blaze from moving farther east and spilling over the Yakima River, where the river’s canyon is steep and difficult to navigate.

On the west end, crews are working to secure strong fire lines to keep the blaze out of the State Route 410 area, where campers and outdoor enthusiasts abound.

East winds began picking up Saturday evening and they have the potential of pushing the fire west and testing fire lines.

On Saturday afternoon, camping areas along 410 were filled with RVs, cars and people.

“We don’t want a 410 fire,” said Horace Ward, operations director for Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management. “Then we’d have to evacuate everyone out of there.”

Warnings

Throughout Yakima Valley, signs along interstates and highways and near camping areas remind people of a ban on all outdoor burning, including campfires.

There’s also a ban on outdoor target practice. People also need to be careful not to drag trailer chains, which could spark and cause fires.

Rules are only good when people follow them, fire information officer Joel Brumm said.

“Just because something is restricted, it doesn’t necessarily stop people from doing it,” he said. “Anything we can do to be careful and avoid any human-caused fires would help.”

Parts of North Wenas Road, Sheep Company Road and Naches Wenas Road and Longmire Road are closed. Highway 821 (Yakima Canyon Highway), BBQ Flats and Wenas recreation areas are closed.

The Yakima River and Yakima River Canyon campgrounds remain closed.

The cause is under investigation.