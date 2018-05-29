DESTREHAN, La. (AP) — A prosperity gospel televangelist is asking disciples to “pray about becoming a partner” to his mission of obtaining a $54 million private jet.
The Louisiana-based ministry of Jesse Duplantis has already paid cash for three other private planes, but he says God told him “I want you to believe in me for a Falcon 7X.”
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that Duplantis made the pitch to his followers in the May 21 edition of his weekly video address.
Duplantis says the three-engine plane would allow the ministry to fly “anywhere in the world in one stop,” reducing fuel costs while maintaining a global reach.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Retired English teacher corrects a White House letter and sends it back
- Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption VIEW
- France: Macron rewards migrant hero who saved dangling child WATCH
- Trump is telling those who fled Haiti earthquake to leave the U.S. What will they go back to? VIEW
Duplantis says Jesus Christ “wouldn’t be riding a donkey” today — “he’d be in an airplane flying all over the world.”
___
Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com