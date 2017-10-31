LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — An evangelical pastor and author says he was removed from Liberty University after a concert and threatened with arrest if he returned to campus.

President Jerry Falwell Jr. says Jonathan Martin was removed from campus Monday night because of security concerns.

Martin tells The News & Advance that he attended the concert at Liberty’s Music and Worship Center. He posted on social media that he was visiting band members backstage when he was removed by Liberty University Police.

Falwell said in a phone interview that police became aware of future protest plans from Martin’s social media posts and a security official issued the request for removal.

Martin recently spoke against Falwell’s support for President Donald Trump’s administration.

___

Information from: The News & Advance, http://www.newsadvance.com/