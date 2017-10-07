DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with sexually assaulting and fatally beating his 55-year-old female roommate in May has been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation.
The News-Times reports 32-year-old Steven Flood’s attorney requested the evaluation Friday in Danbury based on Flood’s medical records and conversations with Flood.
Flood faces felony murder, first-degree sexual assault and other charges in the death of Susan Guido, who was found beaten to death in the New Fairfield home they rented together.
Court documents show Flood told police he repeatedly stomped on Flood’s head before sexually assaulting her.
Police say they found Flood camping in woods near the Massachusetts border several days after Guido’s death.
Court records show Flood had been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder at the time of the slaying.
___
Information from: The News-Times, http://www.newstimes.com