SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a fast-moving brush fire in Santa Clarita has prompted mandatory evacuations and closed at least two lanes of Interstate 5.
Los Angeles County fire officials say the fire reached about 160 acres (0.25 sq. miles) Saturday afternoon.
The sheriff’s department said there were mandatory evacuations of homes on about a dozen blocks in the area. They said all homes south of Calgrove Boulevard, between Interstate 5 and Creekside Drive, were under the evacuation order.
Several firefighting aircraft were dropping water on the brush fire, trying to quell the flames.
Video from news helicopters showed residents spraying their homes with water from garden hoses to preemptively protect their homes.
A resident, Roger Meyer, told KABC-TV that he packed his car with family photos and valuables after sheriff’s officials suggested he evacuate.