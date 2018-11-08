PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California have ordered mandatory evacuations in a rural area where a wildfire has grown to 1,000 acres (405 hectares) amid hot and windy weather.
The Butte County Sheriff’s office says an evacuation order was issued Thursday for areas of Paradise, a town of about 27,000 people 180 miles (290 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.
The California Highway Patrol closed Highway 70 near the fire and urged motorists to avoid the area.
Fire officials say firefighters are working to access the area and that the blaze continues to spread.
The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for fire dangers in many areas of the state, saying low humidy and strong winds were expected to continue through Friday evening.