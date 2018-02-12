DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (AP) — An evacuation has been lifted in the Diamond Bar area of Los Angeles County where a truck carrying cylinders of hydrogen caught fire.

The truck caught fire around 1:20 p.m. Sunday near State Routes 60 and 57, forcing an evacuation of a wide area.

County fire trucks poured streams of water to cool the tanks.

The hydrogen was then slowly released and the evacuations were lifted around 3:30 a.m. Monday.