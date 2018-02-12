DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (AP) — An evacuation has been lifted in the Diamond Bar area of Los Angeles County where a truck carrying cylinders of hydrogen caught fire.
The truck caught fire around 1:20 p.m. Sunday near State Routes 60 and 57, forcing an evacuation of a wide area.
County fire trucks poured streams of water to cool the tanks.
The hydrogen was then slowly released and the evacuations were lifted around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s delivery dream is a nightmare for FedEx and UPS | Commentary
- 5 arrested as Trump supporters, counterprotesters rally in Seattle
- Controlling blood sugar for a better sex life | The People's Pharmacy
- Real-time updates from the UW Patriot Prayer rally and counterprotest
- 60-year-old man fatally shot in road-rage incident on Interstate 5 near Tacoma