OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Two courthouses in Ogden were evacuated for about three hours due to a bomb threat.

Ogden Police Lt. Tim Scott told the Standard-Examiner that a bomb squad with a bomb-sniffing dog searched the Ogden Justice Court and 2nd District Court after dispatchers received an “ambiguous report of a bomb threat” at 9:12 a.m. Thursday.

Both buildings were evacuated and neighboring streets were closed until authorities determined the threat was not credible shortly before noon.

Utah State courts spokesman Geoff Fattah says court operations have resumed for the rest of the day but that hearings for suspects currently in police custody will be rescheduled.

Police say they’re following up on leads to try to determine who called in the threat.