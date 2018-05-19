Share story

The Associated Press

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — A hearing officer’s order for the euthanasia of a dog deemed to be dangerous after it acted aggressively toward police responding to a domestic dispute in the southern Utah city of St. George has been put on hold following a social media furor.

The Spectrum newspaper reports that city officials on Friday asked that the dog, a German shepherd named Champ, be examined by a behavioral expert.

Numerous posts on social media had complained about the administrative process that had resulted in the dog being scheduled to be euthanized Friday.

An officer used a stun gun on the dog after it approached officers several times, barking and jumping in front of him.

The dog’s owner didn’t comply with repeated requests by officers to put the dog away.

