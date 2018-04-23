WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Top European Union official Donald Tusk says his appearance in court in a case relating to the 2010 plane crash that killed Poland’s president and 95 others is about “important matters.”
Families of some of the victims have sued officials in the government of the time, saying they failed to make sure the flight would be safe. Tusk, who is appearing as a witness, not a defendant, was Poland’s prime minister at the time of the crash.
Observers say the current right-wing government is using the trial to undermine Tusk, who still has significant political potential in Poland.
Tusk was traveling by car Monday from his northern hometown of Sopot to Warsaw to appear before the Provincial Court.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
Leaving home, he said his appearance was “not about (my) mood but about important matters.”