WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Top European Union official Donald Tusk said Monday his appearance in a Polish court in a case relating to the 2010 plane crash that killed Poland’s president and 95 others is about “important matters.”

Families of some of the victims have sued officials in the government of the time, saying they failed to make sure the flight would be safe. President Lech Kaczynski, the first lady and many state officials and military leaders were killed in the crash near the rudimentary airport in Smolensk, Russia.

Tusk, who is appearing as a witness, not a defendant, was Poland’s prime minister at the time of the crash.

Observers say the current right-wing government is using the trial to undermine Tusk, who still has significant political potential in Poland. The leader of the ruling party is the late president’s twin brother, Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

A group of supporters chanted “Donald, Donald” as Tusk, the EU Council president, entered the courtroom.

Leaving home earlier, he said his appearance was “not about (my) mood but about important matters.”