BRUSSELS (AP) — It could be summer time all year long for countries in the European Union.
European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is backing calls to ditch the twice yearly changes to the time following a citizens’ consultation.
Juncker told the German ZDF network on Friday that “the people want that, and we will make it happen.”
Media reports over the past days indicated that an EU-wide poll had shown that EU citizens were in favor of abandoning the cumbersome changeovers in spring and fall.
Juncker confirmed the outcome of the poll without giving specifics and said that it would make no sense to disregard people’s wishes.
The European Parliament and the EU Council of ministers would still need to approve the changes.