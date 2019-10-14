BRUSSELS – European leaders on Monday said they were facing a direct security peril from Turkey’s assault on Kurdish positions in Syria, as France scrambled to protect its troops inside the country, Belgium warned that it could face terrorist attacks and E.U. foreign ministers voiced frustrations with Washington.

The situation in Syria was turning into a security vortex for European countries that have long played a supporting role for U.S. troops in combat with the Islamic State. President Donald Trump decided late Saturday to pull all U.S. troops from the country within weeks, leaving allies struggling to respond. Many E.U. citizens who joined the Islamic State have also been sitting in Kurdish-controlled prison camps in northeast Syria, raising questions about whether they could return covertly to Europe to carry out strikes after several years of relative quiet.

“We don’t have magic powers” to stop the Turkish assault, said Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, who is designated to become the E.U. foreign policy chief later this year. “If the American troops wouldn’t have withdrawn this attack would have been impossible. The American troop withdrawal was a condition in order to make the attack possible.”

European foreign ministers were meeting Monday in Luxembourg to discuss a possible E.U.-wide arms embargo against Turkey in response to the incursion. Already, several of the main European arms producers, including France and Germany, have blocked sales to Ankara.

But some countries were facing a more direct military peril. British and French special forces have supported U.S. troops in Syria for years. French President Emmanuel Macron early Monday ordered that measures be taken “in the coming hours to ensure the security of French military and civilian personnel present in the zone.”

Although Macron’s office did not specify whether French troops would pull out entirely, French officials said over the summer that a full U.S. withdrawal would likely require France to depart as well.

Advertising

Macron also said security was also being tightened on French soil because of the escape of some Islamic State prisoners from the Syrian prison camps.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Monday called on the United States to convene a meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat the ISIS, saying that allies that have been fighting alongside the United States since 2014 needed to talk about what to do with “this new reality.”

“The Turkish offensive risks allowing the reappearance of the Islamic State,” he said. “It’s already started.”

Most European policymakers have trained their anger on Turkey, not on Trump’s decision to pull troops from Kurdish-controlled areas of Syria that were blocking a Turkish assault. But the frustrations were clear on Monday, with Europeans facing security risks from a situation they felt unable to put an end to on the ground.

“As Europeans, it must be said, we are not in a position to stop this,” said Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn, who said he wanted an arms blockade against Turkey instead.

Some leaders said that the situation was an indication that Europe needed to become militarily independent from the United States, since they said they cannot rely on Washington to defend its interests.

Advertising

“It is time that the European Union … becomes as military independent as possible, because one sees clearly in this situation that one cannot count on the wider world,” French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told the FranceInfo broadcaster on Monday.

And in Belgium, the country’s chief prosecutor warned Monday that Belgian citizens who had been in the Kurdish-controlled prison camps for Islamic State sympathizers could return home and carry out attacks. He said that he preferred repatriating Belgian citizens in a controlled manner so that they could face Belgian courts, although it is no longer clear whether that is possible.

The situation in Syria is “out of control,” Belgian Federal Prosecutor Frederic Van Leeuw told Belgium’s RTBF broadcaster on Monday. He said that terrorist attacks on Belgian soil in recent years “were committed by people who returned clandestinely.”

– – –

The Washington Post’s Quentin Aries contributed to this report.