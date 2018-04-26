ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a European man fell to his death while inspecting a ride at a fair in Alabama.

Area media report that the fatal accident happened Wednesday afternoon at the Kiwanis Club Fair in Alexander City.

Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox says a 45-year-old man from the Eastern European country of Belarus fell about 30 feet from the “Ring of Fire” ride after performing a safety inspection.

Knox says the ride wasn’t operating when the man fell, and no one was in line at the time. The fair remained open following the accident.

Authorities haven’t released the name of the man who was killed.