While the number of migrants reaching Europe is down, the politics of migration is ever more poisonous.

BRUSSELS — Sixteen European leaders vented their frustrations with failed migration policies Sunday, with the German and Italian prime ministers trying to move the European Union toward their competing positions before a summit this week.

Three years after a large influx of migrants and asylum-seekers, the vexed issue of migration has become a popular populist issue and threatens to topple the long reign of Europe’s most prominent leader, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany.

Although no formal agreements were reached Sunday, ahead of a full summit on Thursday, the toughened attitudes toward migrants were on stark display. At stake could be the European Union’s (EU) prized borderless movement in the area known as the Schengen zone, which is the foundation for many other aspects of European integration.

In what was billed as a rare “informal meeting” of leaders under the auspices of the European Commission, the new Italian prime minister, Guiseppe Conte, representing his new anti-immigration populist government, presented a plan that would upend the regulations now governing migrants and asylum-seekers.

The Italians want to abandon the principle that migrants must be returned for screening to the EU country where they first are registered. Instead, Conte proposed creating “international protection centers” that would screen asylum requests in common countries of transit but that would not obligate the countries of first arrival.

One proposal from European Council President Donald Tusk is to find spots outside Europe to sort economic migrants from people with legitimate asylum claims. Another from French President Emmanuel Macron is to establish closed camps inside Europe where migrants could await the outcome of their claims.

The Italians, Greeks and Spaniards have recently borne the brunt of migrants coming from the Middle East and Africa, even after migrant boat travel to Greece from Turkey has been curtailed through a special deal promoted by the Germans.

But while the number of migrants reaching Europe is far lower than in 2015 and 2016, at the height of the Syrian civil war, the politics of migration have become ever more poisonous, with right-wing and populist governments in Italy, Austria and Central Europe all pressing for better controls, along with surging populist parties like the Alternative for Germany.

Merkel, whose government is under threat from her putative conservative allies in Bavaria, had pushed for the informal meeting to try to forestall her own interior minister and rival from ordering that all migrants registered elsewhere be turned away from Germany. That would mean a hard border with Austria and could represent a fatal blow to the idea of “border-free travel” within most of the bloc.

Merkel came here looking for European solutions, even bilateral or temporary ones, to tamp down the challenge to her leadership and to the principle of border-free travel. If she does not find a kind of solution at the European Union summit Thursday and Friday, her interior minister, Horst Seehofer, has vowed to defy her. Some think that could bring down her government and end her 12 years in power.

After hours of discussion Sunday, Merkel emerged speaking of increased “goodwill” and a good discussion, which would have been impossible given the time constraints of a normal summit. She said all agreed that countries of “first asylum” should not bear undue burdens, that “all countries should share all the burdens” of migration and that migrants should not be able to decide for themselves where to apply for asylum.

“We all agree that we want to reduce illegal migration, that we want to protect our borders and that we are all responsible for all topics,” Merkel said.

The Italian government, in particular, has begun to turn away ships containing migrants rescued at sea, forcing them to try to find other countries to land their human cargo. It is in a spat with Malta, which is refusing to accept a German ship with 234 rescued migrants turned away from Italy.

Spain’s new prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, urged other states to help Spain deal with the arrival of thousands of migrants from Africa across the Mediterranean Sea. Spain has seen a sharp rise in migrant arrivals.

New arrivals of migrants and asylum-seekers coming to Europe via the Mediterranean have dropped by more than half this year compared with the same period in 2017, according to the U.N. migration agency: 40,944 people as of Wednesday. The decline is even starker compared with 2016: It equals just 19 percent of the same period in 2016.

The decline was fostered by a 2016 deal between the European Union and Turkey that slowed the flow of migrants into Greece. Last year, Italy made a similar bargain with Libya.

Macron has suggested, like Merkel, solutions by willing countries to make progress now since unanimity among the 28 member states will be difficult. He has also said that he favors punishing member states that do not show solidarity on the migrant issue. With his own position safe, Macron said that with migration numbers down, “today’s challenge is one of political pressure in certain member states and what we call secondary migration within the European Union.”

Europe would beef up its own border force, he said, and strengthen efforts to work with countries like Libya and Balkan states, through which many migrants travel.

He said Europeans should “not forget our values.”

But he has also had an uncompromising approach to migration, toughening checks at France’s Riviera border with Italy and refusing to accept a ship filled with rescued migrants after Italy’s new leaders turned it away earlier this month.