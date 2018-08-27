EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Eugene Police Department is looking to add extra security downtown.

The Register-Guard reports the department intends to lease or purchase several trailer-mounted surveillance cameras under a trial project to provide another law enforcement tool to improve safety in the area.

Police Chief Chris Skinner says the main goal of the cameras is to deter crime through their visible presence in public areas, although footage of an alleged crime could be used as evidence in a prosecution.

Officers also would be able to access the camera’s feed on their phone or tablet to check on activity in a location.

Skinner says there would be no live monitoring initially.

A police spokeswoman says the cameras, which are fixed atop a mast that can reach up to 35 feet (about 11 meters), are tentatively scheduled to be up and running in October.

