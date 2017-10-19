EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say the death of a man in Eugene is being investigated as a homicide.

Eugene police say officers were sent to an area near Chambers Street and River Road Wednesday morning where the victim was located.

Police say the victim was a man in his 50s.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police say the man’s name will be released after his relatives have been notified.

No further information was given by police.