EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say the death of a man in Eugene is being investigated as a homicide.
Eugene police say officers were sent to an area near Chambers Street and River Road Wednesday morning where the victim was located.
Police say the victim was a man in his 50s.
An investigation is ongoing.
Police say the man’s name will be released after his relatives have been notified.
No further information was given by police.