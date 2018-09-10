EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Eugene man shot by police and later convicted of a crime for raising a gun toward an officer during the incident has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Eugene, a police dispatcher and two officers.

The Register Guard reports that 29-year-old Edgar T. Rodriguez was shot multiple times on Sept. 10, 2016, after he called 911 to report that a male visitor was acting “insane.”

Rodriguez went outside holding a .50-caliber pistol and was shot by two responding officers.

One testified at trial that Rodriguez raised the pistol at him.

Rodriguez says he had taken the gun out of his apartment to get it away from his out-of-control visitor.

Rodriguez is a military veteran who served in Iraq as a member of the Oregon National Guard.

___

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com