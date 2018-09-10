Share story

By
The Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Eugene man shot by police and later convicted of a crime for raising a gun toward an officer during the incident has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Eugene, a police dispatcher and two officers.

The Register Guard reports that 29-year-old Edgar T. Rodriguez was shot multiple times on Sept. 10, 2016, after he called 911 to report that a male visitor was acting “insane.”

Rodriguez went outside holding a .50-caliber pistol and was shot by two responding officers.

One testified at trial that Rodriguez raised the pistol at him.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Rodriguez says he had taken the gun out of his apartment to get it away from his out-of-control visitor.

Rodriguez is a military veteran who served in Iraq as a member of the Oregon National Guard.

___

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com

The Associated Press