PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man accused of crashing four weddings in Junction City on the same day and stealing more than $13,000 in gifts has pleaded guilty.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 42-year-old Brian Keith Starr of Eugene pleaded guilty Friday to charges of aggravated first-degree theft and felon in possession of a firearm.
Court records show he also acknowledges he stole $5,300 in gifts from a fifth wedding weeks before his big haul on July 29.
He received a 2 1/2 year prison sentence in exchange for his plea.
Starr is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.
Starr became a suspect after one of the newlyweds he stole from circulated a photo that her mother took of Starr at the reception on social media.
He was arrested in August.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com