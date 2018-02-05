EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Eugene School District has paid $24,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a parent whose child was attacked at school.

Olga Telsheva sought $625,000 when the suit was filed last year. She alleged that officials failed to protect her son from being beaten up by a classmate twice on Nov. 13, 2015. One assault happened between classes at North Eugene High School and the other was during gym class.

The lawsuit was filed on Telsheva’s behalf by attorney Kevin Brague. The Register-Guard reports that Eugene-area school districts have settled three lawsuits filed by Brague on behalf of parents in the past two years.

Each lawsuit sought damages of $600,000 or more and settled for $30,000 or less.

