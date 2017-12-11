EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Eugene Airport has surpassed 1 million annual passengers in 2017, the airport’s first time doing so.
The Register-Guard reports that officials announced the milestone on Monday.
The city-owned facility had inched close to the 1 million mark in 2016 but fell short.
A robust economy and added flights have contributed to the airport breaking annual passenger numbers for seven consecutive years.
The airport competes for air travelers with Portland International Airport, which is a two-hour drive from Eugene.
The Portland airport usually attracts more than 1 million travelers per month.
Last year, 18.3 million people arrived or departed from Portland’s airport.
Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com