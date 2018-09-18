BRUSSELS (AP) — EU leaders grapple this week with two of the biggest threats to the European project — the messy divorce with Britain, and their failure to share responsibility taking in people seeking better lives or sanctuary in Europe.

Their summit in Salzburg, Austria starting Wednesday evening launches a series of monthly meetings aimed at overcoming key differences with Britain as its departure next March fast approaches.

The summit also focuses on the plight of people crossing the Mediterranean Sea after Italy’s anti-migrant government recently denied entry to a number of rescue ships, endangering lives and embarrassing its EU partners.

With just six months to go before Britain leaves, EU Council President Donald Tusk warned Tuesday that “unfortunately, a no deal scenario is still quite possible.”