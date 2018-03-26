Nation & World EU chief Donald Tusk says 14 member nations expel Russian diplomatic staff over poisoning of ex-spy Originally published March 26, 2018 at 6:17 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press BRUSSELS (AP) — EU chief Donald Tusk says 14 member nations expel Russian diplomatic staff over poisoning of ex-spy. The Associated Press Next StoryAP Explains: What next in Catalonia after ex-leader’s arrest Previous StoryGeorgia mobile home fire fatality due to “smoking material”