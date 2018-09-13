BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat says the bloc remains a staunch supporter of the International Criminal Court despite U.S. condemnation of the tribunal.
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Thursday that “we will continue to fully and strongly support the ICC and its work.”
The Hague-based court was created in 2002 to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in areas where perpetrators might not otherwise face justice.
Mogherini said the ICC “has strengthened universal justice beyond power politics and beyond geopolitical interests,” and added that “accountability is essential to build the foundations for peace.”
U.S. National security adviser John Bolton denounced the ICC earlier this week just as a judge weighs whether to investigate allegations of war crimes against U.S. and Afghan personnel in Afghanistan since 2003.