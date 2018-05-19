ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia says more than 1,000 of its citizens will be released from detention centers in Saudi Arabia after a request by new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a visit to Riyadh.
Ethiopia’s state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate quotes government spokesman Ahmed Shide as saying the release will start Saturday.
Saudi Arabia began mass deportations of illegal migrants, including tens of thousands of Ethiopians and Somalis, in November after several months of warnings. Saudi authorities have said the kingdom detained around 250,000 people violating its residency laws in a crackdown.
An estimated 400,000 Ethiopian migrants were believed to be living in Saudi Arabia as of late last year.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Texas school shooting kills 10, deadliest since Parkland VIEW
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense
- Airliner with 110 aboard crashes in Cuba, 3 said to survive VIEW
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: Authorities list torture of 10 children in California home