JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A legislative ethics committee has dismissed a complaint against an Alaska lawmaker over his “aggressive use” of the Legislature’s moving policy.

The committee found that Democratic Sen. Donny Olson of Golovin did not violate ethics law because the legislative moving policy in effect at the time did not clearly prohibit him from shipping to Juneau in 2015 and 2016 items including a washer and dryer, yard tools, air compressors and a large desk.

But the committee found Olson’s use of state funds to move such items was contrary to the spirit of the moving policy and resulted in a “very strong appearance of impropriety.”

The moving policy has since been changed.

Olson was not immediately available for comment.