PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House Ethics Committee’s chairman has dismissed a complaint accusing House Minority Leader Rebecca Rios of having a relationship with a now-former House staffer.

Republican Rep. Eddie Farnsworth of Gilbert says the complaint by Rep. Ray Martinez’s complaint appeared to be based on a political dispute, wasn’t based on firsthand knowledge of the alleged relationship and didn’t allege conduct that violated House policies or state law.

Rios attorney Gary Wulkan says Farnsworth’s action confirms that the complaint against Rios, a Phoenix Democrat, was baseless. Martinez didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The complaint was one of several made recently against Arizona legislators that alleged sexual misconduct.

The complaints were filed in the wake of national attention to allegations of sexual misconduct in politics, entertainment and other fields.