PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Supporters of a proposed government ethics constitutional amendment say they’re set to turn in more than 50,000 signatures to put the measure on the 2018 ballot.

Amendment backers plan to submit the signatures Wednesday to the Secretary of State’s office. Represent South Dakota says the proposal would protect the state’s initiative and referendum process, combat corruption and hold politicians accountable.

The initiative would tighten campaign finance and lobbying restrictions, create an independent ethics commission and prevent the Legislature from altering or rejecting laws approved by voters without returning to the ballot, among other provisions.

Supporters need nearly 28,000 valid signatures for the amendment to go before voters in the 2018 election. The amendment would replace a voter-imposed ethics overhaul that South Dakota lawmakers repealed this year.